Judge Mathis has been accused of brandishing a firearm by Los Angeles Water and Power employees working in his neighborhood but the justice is denying the claims.

The famed adjudicator has found himself on the other side of the law thanks to allegations from employees of the City of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power who claimed that he pulled a gun on them while they were just trying to do their job.

Reportedly the workers made the report Tuesday after a heated confrontation took place. According to TMZ, the workers said the TV Judge become irritated when they asked him to move his car. Allegedly thats when he flew off the handle and pulled a gun and pointed it at the workers.

With a deep knowledge of the law, Mathis knows how irresponsible and illegal it would be to brandish a gun. Additionally, he would know LA is one of the most surveilled cities and it’s a high chance it could be captured.

It should come as no surprise he denies these allegations and told a drastically different story to TMZ. Mathis alleges the employees got smart with him while he was in the street and stated if he didn’t move they’d run him over. He claims he took that as a threat and informed them he had a firearm but never flashed the gun or pointed it. Hopefully, Mathis can get this sorted out and if the workers are lying, they are held accountable.