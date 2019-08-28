Held In Contempt: Judge Mathis Accused Of Spitting On Slow-Moving Valet, Denies Hocking Honorable Loogie

Judge Mathis Accused Of Spitting On Valet

Judge Mathis may end up in front of one of his colleagues after a valet alleges that he spit on him during an argument.

According to TMZ Mathis parked his Rolls-Royce at Flood’s Bar and Grille in Detroit Friday night. When he left he is said to have waited 15 minutes for the valet to return with his keys, an amount of time Mathis adamantly disputes.

Anywho, when the valet finally got back, Mathis is said to have launched into a profanity-laced attack in front of customers and bystanders. After apologizing for running off with Mathis’ keys the valet tells police that the judge spit on him then fled the scene. A police report was filed that alleged criminal assault.

For his part, Mathis says the valet is full of s#!t. He took to TMZ live today to explain his version of the events.

Sounds like the valet is trying to get a lil’ revenge on the judge for embarrassing him publicly. Guess we’ll see how this plays out in court.