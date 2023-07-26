Bossip Video

Have you been watching Breaking the Ice on WeTV?

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Breaking The Ice and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

Led by Coach Rory Flack, the first wholly diverse competitive synchronized ice skating team of middle and high school girls faces rigorous training on and off the ice, managing team dynamics, outspoken parents and skating rivals. Will the team navigate the inherent danger of the ice and avoid injury? On their way to Nationals, Team DMV is defying the odds, breaking barriers and ultimately, Breaking The Ice!

In the clip below the parents vent after learning that the coaches have been holding back valuable information from them.

Dang, we’ve really been rooting for Rory and Roi but we may have to go with the parents on this one. What would you do if your kids were on this team?

Here’s what else to expect on Thursday’s all-new episode:

In “Crushed Ice,” Coach Rory gets shocking news about Nationals that puts Team DMV’s future in jeopardy. The skaters struggle with new choreography on the ice. Tensions flare between Rory and the parents, turning the team meeting into chaos.