Have you been watching Breaking The Ice?

Led by Coach Rory Flack, the first wholly diverse competitive synchronized ice skating team of middle and high school girls faces rigorous training on and off the ice, managing team dynamics, outspoken parents and skating rivals. Will the team navigate the inherent danger of the ice and avoid injury? On their way to Nationals, Team DMV is defying the odds, breaking barriers and ultimately, Breaking The Ice!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Thursday’s all-new episode below.In the clip, Rory and Roi discuss a spat Roi had with a skater’s parent that ended in screaming over ice time.

Check out the clip below:

Sheesh these parents sound like a nightmare. What would you have done if you were Roi?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

On Thursday, July 20th at 9pm ET/8pm CT, after their first competition, Coach Rory pushes Team DMV to their limits. The parents question the team’s ice time and take matters into their own hands. Tensions flare between parents and coaches. Nia’s position as Team Captain is threatened.

Yikes! This episode sounds like a whole lotta drama.

The brand new episode of Breaking The Ice airs tomorrow, Thursday July 20th at 9pm ET/8pm CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?