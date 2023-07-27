Bossip Video

Nah, too late to cover your a** now.

Rick Chow shot 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton dead after falsely accusing him of stealing water bottles from his lil’ convenience store in Columbia, South Carolina. As BOSSIP previously reported, Chow was subsequently charged with murder and authorities say that there is the potential for more charges to roll in. We can only hope this guy is sandbagged with as many charges as possible.

According to NBCNews, Chow’s lawyer has asked Judge Robert Hood to impede authorities’ ability to gather evidence on his client. Police have been given a search warrant to access more files from Chow’s business to see if there are patterns of behavior that show how he’s treated other shoplifters in the past. Let defense attorney Jack Swerling tell it, the police have no right to that information

“[They] have no business looking at that stuff,” including checks, bank accounts and “different types of information that are used for the operation of a business.”

Judge Hood has put an injunction on the warrant while hearing both sides and promises that a decision hearing will be held next month.

Prosecutor April Sampson says that the minute Chow saw the teen walk into the store, he began following Cyrus around the aisles and profiling him.

“The crime starts, in our position, from the minute he walks in the store when they start treating him differently than they did anybody else who came in that store,” Sampson said.

We’re watching this case closely. We’ll provide updates as they happen. F Rick Chow.