After eight years of marriage, Tina Knowles-Lawson has filed for divorce from Richard Lawson.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 69-year-old mother of Beyoncé and Solange filed for divorce on Wednesday, July 26, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their date of separation as Tuesday.

Knowles-Lawson has asked the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or her estranged husband, and has also asked for her name to be restored to Celestine Knowles.

News of Tina and Richard’s split comes following rumors of their separation, which were heavily fueled by the fashion designer taking the name “Lawson” off of her Instagram account.

According to reports from AceShowbiz earlier this month, Knowles and Lawson were reportedly living separate lives for quite some time before making their split public. In addition to Tina dropping his last name, their social media accounts have seemingly featured the pair on their own, separate journeys, with Richard’s last post of Knowles being from December. Tina’s last post with her estranged husband was from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.