The BeyHive is passionately singing “Cuff It” in hopes that police will arrest the thieves responsible for burglarizing Tina Knowles-Lawson’s residence.

As TMZ reports, the perpetrators stole seven figures in cash and jewelry from Beyoncé’s mom and they pulled it off by removing the entire safe from her Los Angeles-area estate.

Mama Knowles was notified of the robbery after a member from her camp stopped by her home Wednesday morning and noticed the missing vault. Luckily, the 69-year-old was out of town when the thieves invaded her home. It remains unknown how they entered the home and removed the vault.

Law enforcement investigated by searching for video footage and interviewing the Texas native’s neighbors. There are no leads as of yet.

Since there were no signs of forced entry, one Twitter user concluded that it was an “inside job” and several other fans agreed including one who wrote;

“It’s someone she knows. How do they know where the safe is and would take the time to loosen it w/the alarm(I’m sure she and her husband have) going off? It’s someone who likely knows how to disarm it”

Someone else joked that Blue Ivy whose been burning up the Renaissance tour with her mama, has the funds to reimburse her granny, tweeting, “Don’t worry Blue just broke her porcelain bank and gave it back to Grandma.”

Earlier this week, Knowles partied it up at the star-studded July 4 bash hosted yearly by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. She pulled up with Beyonce’s bestie, Kelly Rowland, sharing a clip riding in a whip with the top down.

Mrs. Knowles wrote in the caption, “On our way to an amazing White party in the Hamptons last night with @kellyrowland she was our driver ! ❤️listening to Marvin Gaye ! @angiebeyince and sweet Andrea @dre418.”

Jay and Bey also attended, in addition to Lil Baby, La La, CoCo Jones, Kevin Hart, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Tina Knowles-Lawson Reported A Previous Incident At Her Home

There was a bizarre incident at the former beautician’s home earlier this year, although it was much less serious.

In April, there was another incident at Solange’s mom’s residence. It resulted in the arrest of a man caught throwing rocks at her mailbox. The individual ran from the scene when the cops arrived but was soon caught.

Knowles didn’t file a report or press charges for reasons unknown.

One can feel utterly violated when their possessions are ripped away from them. Hopefully, the royal family will find peace, and enforcers will bring the peasants who robbed them to justice.