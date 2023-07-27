Bossip Video

Sing it with me y’all, “It’s a small world after all!” The next episode of Love During Lockup gets spicy when Latisha discovers her employee Deanna used to date her husband Keith!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Love During Lockup and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your pleasure. In the clip below, Latisha’s employee Deanna decides to come clean about her past with Latisha’s husband Keith. Check out the clip below:

Play

Anybody else find it kinda wild that Latisha decided to call Keith’s aunt to fact check what Deanna told her? AWKWARD! Do you think Deanna was telling the truth about not sleeping with Keith? Or was Keith’s aunt more on the money about how things probably went down. Something tells us Latisha isn’t going to rest until Keith comes clean. Deanna might want to start looking for a new job. What would you have done if you were Deanna?

Here’s what to expect from Friday night’s brand new episode:

Chris spends $1M on Jade from prison. Latisha confronts Keith about an ex. Kerok’s family spies on Britney. Andy’s daughters reveal a secret. Raneka’s sisters fear she’s risking it all for an inmate she’s never met.

The all-new episode of Love During Lockup airs Friday, July 28th at 9pm EST on WeTV

Will you be watching?