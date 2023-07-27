Bossip Video

In #BOSSIPSounds news…

A groundbreaking new music series is showcasing live performances for music lovers worldwide.

Sylver Lining Media is announcing “THE MIC IS ON, THE MUSIC SERIES”, an audiovisual production that captures the essence of live performances.

Created by TV and film producer Kevin Eugee Wilson, a press release reports that the series will feature “cutting-edge technology to deliver high-quality sound, breathtaking visuals, and an engaging atmosphere that transports viewers directly into the heart of the music.”

Held in a state-of-the-art recording studio and featuring a live DJ, “The MIC IS ON, THE MUSIC SERIES” showcases “both established and emerging artists, offering a platform for musicians to share their craft and connect with a global audience” with the goal of fostering a sense of unity and appreciation for the power of live music.

“THE MIC IS ON, THE MUSIC SERIES” goes beyond traditional concert formats by presenting artists in front of a live intimate audience in a unique environment that highlights their artistry, passion, and authenticity. Each episode features a carefully curated lineup of diverse performers, spanning various genres and styles, ensuring a rich and dynamic musical experience for viewers of all tastes.”

“THE MIC IS ON, THE MUSIC SERIES” will be broadcasted online with episodes released regularly. Viewers can also engage with the artists through social media platforms.