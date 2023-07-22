Bossip Video

SEXYY RED ups the score again with her summer smashes delivering her new video for the Mopar anthem “Hellcats SRTs”.

When it comes to Rookie of the Year SEXYY RED is front in center in that conversation. While peers have struggled to follow up their viral songs and semi-hit records. She has been in the kitchen cooking up banger after bang as if she’s been had the recipe. The standout difference is the her music touches the streets and not the fickle pop culture fans. Her fans are here to stay and every song seems to take off in due time. While “Pound Town” was going crazy she had another song on the back burner simmering. The Mopar, Dodge, Chrysler Anthem “Hellcats SRTs”. If you are a part of car section of social media you’ve noticed the trend of removing you doors and riding with the song playing.

SEXYY RED officially had a new section of her fanbase the Mopar community who demanded a video for the song expeditiously. That turned out to be an easy task as the car clubs had no problem pulling up for the occasion. The video goes just as hard as the song and pays tribute to all the SRTs, Hellcats, Trackhawks, Scatpacks and even RTs (kinda).