Latto‘s little sister Brooklyn Nikole had a timeee at her 21st birthday party that brought out Flo Milli, Mariah The Scientist, and more for an epic night (they probably don’t remember) at Sound Nightclub in Atlanta.

The exclusive bash was an impressively curated affair with Crooklyn-inspired decorations, customized pizza boxes, and Brooklyn’s Cam’Ron-inspired outfit that made the New York-themed experience feel authentic.

Latto, who continues to dominate the summer with smash hit “Put It On The Floor,” made Brooklyn’s night even more special by surprising her with a gorgeous Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The “Big Energy” rapper (who seems like an amazing wingwoman) also posted a sweet message for the birthday girl on her Instagram stories.

“Happy birthday to my other half! I’m so proud of the woman you’re becoming,” she wrote. “Stay ambitious and humble. You truly have a heart of gold. Your compassion and loyalty is unmatched. The world is yours [as] long as I’m living! It’s always been us and it’ll forever be us! Watching you grow up is bittersweet, but it has been some of the highlights of my own life… I have so many wishes for your adult life, but I’ma just keep praying for you and watching God doing his thing!”

Brooklyn responded with a sweet message of her own.

“[Latto] made sure I had the best day ever. She don’t play about me and I’m NEVER playing about her. So thankful for everything you do for me,” she said.

