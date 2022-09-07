Bossip Video

If we D’USSE so ourselves…

The stars were out at this year’s ‘Made in America’ festival featuring a star-studded lineup and buzzy D’USSÉ VIP Lounge where guests were treated to celebrity cocktail making sessions with bubbly Rap baddie Flo Milli and emerging soulstress Ambré alongside D’USSÉ global ambassador Sullivan Doh.

The off-menu “Golden Fashioned” cocktail (equipped with D’USSÉ XO, chocolate bitters and gold dust) was served exclusively to cocktail session attendees for a limited time Saturday afternoon.

Guests were also able to relax between sets with specialty bites from Philly’s 2021 Black Restaurant Award Winner, Brotherly Grub.

Backstage in the Artist Village, D’USSÉ partnered with the New Rory & MAL podcast for a special live podcast taping activation. Recording from a custom airstream space, the duo sat down with festival performers and industry titans including JID, Larry June, Babyface Ray, Armani White, Elliot Wilson, DIXSON, D Dot, and more to discuss new music, festival highlights, music hot takes, and more while sipping on D’USSE.

https://instagram.com/p/CiGZilyJx05/

A rising star, Flo Milli recently announced her Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring special guest Monaleo.

The tour kicks off in Atlanta, GA on October 18 with stops in major cities including New York City, Chicago, and Washington D.C. before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 16 at the Roxy.

“The best partnership to match my energy is that of a MONSTER,” said Flo Milli. “For me and the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour to join forces this fall is going to be a party that you don’t want to miss.”

For more information about the upcoming tour, click here.