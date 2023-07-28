Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian is finally letting fans see just how adorable her son is as she celebrates the little one’s first birthday.

Shortly after finally revealing Tatum’s face on the season finale of The Kardashians earlier this week, the Good American founder is sharing rare photos of her son to celebrate his first birthday.

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child in July 2022 via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, with whom she also shares her 5-year-old daughter, True. Since his birth last year, the reality star has kept a lot of things about her son’s life private, not revealing his name until a few months ago. She also never posted photos of the now-1-year-old’s face until today, after it was revealed on the reality series earlier this week.

On Friday, Khloé took to Instagram to share some rare photos of her son along with a sweet birthday message to him. While this season of The Kardashians featured the mother of two talking about her difficulty bonding with her son after welcoming him via surrogate, it’s clear from her caption that she’s not having any trouble feeling close to her little one anymore.

“Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you,” she wrote in her caption. “I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.” Khloé continued: “I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers.”

The Good American founder went on to talk about how much her son reminds her of her brother, Robert Kardashian, going on to call Tatum her “little Armenian Man.”

“Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever,” Kardashian wrote. “We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too). I cannot believe you are already one 🥹 happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby.”

Happy Birthday, Tatum!