Khloé Kardashian planned on distancing herself from Tristan Thompson following the birth of their second child together, but according to the reality star, “God had other plans.”

On the season 3 finale of The Kardashians this week, the Good American founder revealed that she took Tristan and his brother Amari, 16, into her home after his roof caved in due to extreme weather following the sudden death of his mother, Andrea.

Khloé–who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months with the NBA player–opened up about just how much their relationship changed following such a major life event for Tristan. After learning about Tristan’s second cheating scandal when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, Khloé planned on distancing herself from the baller, but instead, they ended up under the same roof.

“Isn’t God just funny how you were so ready to have your year of like, being free and now Tristan had to move in with you, his little brother had to move in with you [and] his roof caved in?” Kim Kardashian asked her sister during a sit down conversation with Khloé and their mother Kris Jenner. “What are the chances? You can’t leave him.” Khloé responded” “My No. 1 slogan I always use: ‘You want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ God does have a plan, and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now — and why should he be?”

While his own hardships brought the former couple under one roof, the Good American founder still denied any speculation that the two had reconciled, romantically.

“Tristan and I are not back together,” she insisted. “I know it’s hard for everyone to believe but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari, and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids.”

Kardashian went on to recall her own experiences with losing her father, Robert Kardashian, at a young age. She described him as a “fairy tale parent,” admitting that she couldn’t “wrap my head around losing my mom” and pointing out the close relationship Tristan had with his mother.