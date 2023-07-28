Bossip Video

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are still going strong so much so that the Memphis rapper is reaffirming their post-DMs devotion in his music video.

On Thursday Gotti released his new single “No Fake Love” off his upcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape, I Showed U So.

As part of the announcement, Gotti unveiled the music video for “No Fake Love,” which includes a special appearance from his real-life leading lady Angela Simmons.

To promote the song Angela posted a coupled-up photo BTS on Instagram of Gotti gripping her yummy yams.

“WHATEVA 4 my MAN ❤️ #NoFakeLove OUT NOW @yogott” Angela captioned another post.

In the “No Fake Love” visual Gotti delivers dynamic lyrics about his significant other, rapping;

“I ain’t lost a crush since high school, I’m Mr. Follow Up” while she’s seated next to him in his Rolls Royce.

The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Check it out below.

Play

Gotti’s forthcoming project I Showed U So serves as the long-awaited, follow-up to his acclaimed 2006 Gangsta Grillz project, I Told U So.

The announcement of his I Showed U So mixtape comes shortly after Gotti joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at The White House to host a Major League Soccer Youth Clinic, where they converted the White House lawn into a soccer field.

Gotti serves as the co-owner of DC United, one of the most prestigious franchises in the Major League Soccer’s history, and he participated in various festivities around the MLS All-Star Game that took place in Washington D.C.

Gotti’s I Showed U So mixtape drops Aug. 4 via CMG Records. “No Fake Love” is currently available on all streaming platforms.