Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti’s DMs devotion is going super strong, so much so that the socialite surprised her boo with a brand-new car.

Despite the couple’s ongoing happiness, however, some messy miserables have shaded the present that they claim the rapper wasn’t “excited” to receive.

On Tuesday, Yo Gotti blew out candles on his birthday cake during a bash at Islamorada in the Florida Keys.

He was joined not only by his boo Angela, but by NLess Entertainment co-founders Zach Randolph formerly of the Memphis Grizzles, and Marcus “Head” Howell.

Other stars in attendance included Gotti’s CMG signee GloRilla and Trina who partied with the birthday boy and witnessed the rapper receiving a Model X Tesla.

A video from the party shows Angela standing beside her man and revealing that she bought him a Tesla.

“Remember you said that you wanted a Tesla?” says an excited Angela while holiding a microphone. “Well, I got you one of those.”

Gotti’s then seen walking outside to take a look at the new car.

“Okay, okay!” says Gotti while taking a video of the shiny new car on his phone before giving Angela a hug.

Most people had positive reactions to Angela’s big birthday surprise, but others said that Gotti looked less than enthused by the gift with at least one person calling the moment “cringe.”

Some even questioned the color of the car considering that the “White World” rapper rhymes about his affinity for all things white.

Gotti himself seemingly responded to the shade in an Instagram caption noting that Angela paid close attention to what he said he wanted.

“P.s I kept telling Shawty I want a Tesla on some everyday type Sh!t but I heard it takes too long to order,” wrote Gotti who owns several luxury cars. “So She Popped Up With One 🎁 I Respect ur Gangsta ❤️

Happy birthday, Yo Gotti!

What do YOU think about his gift from Angela causing Tessie turmoil?