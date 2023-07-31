Bossip Video

In #BOSSIPSounds news, a triple threat is giving you a look at her buzzy new video.

Jalieishanna Limia Lattimore better known as Juiicy 2xs is a R&B singer, songwriter, and hip-hop dancer who went from being the little girl with the big soulful voice to a signee of Polow Da Don.

The singer, songwriter, and dancer who’s opened up for Pleasure P, Lloyd, and Tammy Rivera became a viral singer in July of 2017 with her track “Roll It” and again in 2021 with the TikTok hit “Shot After Shot.”

Since then she’s gone on to rack up an impressive body of music and was handpicked by rapper Future to be featured on 1800 Tequila’s compilation album, 1800 Seconds Vol. 2.

Juiicy 2xs’ inclusion was part of the brand’s breakthrough artist discovery platform giving up-and-coming talent a chance to write and release a new track. The songbird is the highest streamed artist on the project with over a million streams.

Now she’s continuing to gain momentum again with her track “Yeah Yeah” which features Lola Brooke.

The Zone 4 artist recently released her music video for the song that includes her singing about her boo a.k.a. her “little yeah yeah” and her reputation as a boss.

“I call him my little( yeah yeah), pull up skrrrt, pop out (yeah yeah), wrist water (yeah yeah). “

Watch Juiicy 2xs’ “Yeah Yeah” video below.