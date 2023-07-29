Bossip Video

She’s baaaaack! KenTheMan is making noise with her new EP Back to 304’n

We’re super excited because Ken, who recently signed with Roc Nation, just released the music video for her new single “I Love a Freak” off the new EP. Check out the video below:

Whew! Anybody else feeling warm after that?

Ken’s latest EP Back 304’n is a full circle moment as three years ago she released her debut EP 4 Da 304s which centered around sexual autonomy and self empowerment and climbed to No. 9 on the Apple Hip Hop Charts. Since that time Ken has recently performed at Rolling Loud Miami alongside A$AP Rocky, Latto and Lil Uzi Vert. Ken has appeared on the XXL 2022 Freshman Cover and 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher and has received co-signs from everyone from 2 Chainz to Cardi B.

With a penchant for crafting fierce, free-spirited bars that reflect her dynamic personality the newly signed Roc Nation MC is fresh off the heels of her smash single “Not My N*gga” which boasted over 20 million streams. Ken’s first single off her latest EP is the spicy “I Love a Freak” where she waxes poetic about her love for rich men and oral pleasure. The single offers an assertive and self-indulgent warning about the type of man KenTheMan likes, both in and out of the bedroom. On this curated body of mood music, KenTheMan kicks it up a notch by insisting she’s willing to seek other options if her feminine and financial needs aren’t met.

Ken says, “Men have been sexualizing us for decades but when we sexualize ourselves, it’s seen as this taboo thing. Why can’t we talk about our own bodies? Why can’t we live our lives where our pleasure is at the center of the story?”

KenTheMan has made a sport out of taking control of her narrative and artistry by curating a soundtrack for women to reclaim their power; over their bodies, minds, finances and relationships. With women having experienced a storied history of sexual oppression, she boldly brags about who she bags while getting to a bag without shame. Her outspokenness on the subject of sex isn’t so much about shock value as it is for women to know their value and prioritize their own satisfaction, be it sexual or otherwise.

Check out KenTheMan’s new EP Back To 304’n HERE