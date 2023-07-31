Bossip Video

People really just don’t get it…

Despite the ever-growing number of souls that Georgia’s Lake Lanier has claimed over the past 30 years, people still take their happy a**es up there and frolic in the water like it’s a muthaf****in’ game. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, a 24-year-old named Thomas Milner was electrocuted to death last Thursday after jumping off a dock on his family’s property. Georgia Department of Natural Resources says that the man was pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital where he would be pronounced dead.

It is reported that neighbors attempted to save Milner before it was too late by taking a boat out to him. However, that attempt was initially unsuccessful because one of the men who jumped in to save Milner immediately recognized a burning sensation as an electric shock. The rescue party then took the boat back to shore, turned off the power generator, and returned to retrieve the body.

This tragedy comes on the heels of a story that BOSSIP reported just a few weeks ago about Tameka Foster, Usher Raymond’s ex-wife, renewing her intent to have Lake Lanier drained for extensive safety updates. In addition to the safety measures, Foster is also demanding a respectful restoration of the drowned majority Black town of Oscarville that lies beneath the lake’s surface. Oscarville is much like Greenwood and Tulsa in that it was destroyed by white supremacists to punish Black people for daring to be self-sufficient.

Rest in peace to the young man. Y’all, please stop going to this damn place.