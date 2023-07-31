Bossip Video

Iyanla Vanzant’s youngest daughter, Nisa Vanzant, has passed away.

As reported by Madame Noire, the life coach, spiritual guru, and inspirational speaker took to social media to announce the passing of her youngest daughter.

The 69-year-old posted a graphic of Nisa’s birth and death years along with an illuminated white candle on Instagram, letting her supporters know about her passing, though she didn’t provide any additional details.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant we are asking for your prayers,” the caption reads. “Please respect the privacy of her and her family at this time. Thank you.”

No details regarding Nisa’s cause of death have been shared, publicly. Still, fans and celebrities didn’t hesitate to send their condolences to Iyanla in the comments section of her announcement, letting the motivational speaker know just how loved she is.

“Sincere condolences to the entire family🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom, Adrienne, wrote. Actress Erika Alexander wrote: “My goodness. @iyanlavanzant , I love you. I’m so sorry to hear this. Please let me know if I could be of any assistance. Xo. e.e” “Soooo sorry for your loss will be praying for you,” Leslie Jones commented.

Iyanla tragically lost another daughter, Gemmia, on Christmas Day in 2003, following a battle with colon cancer. The tragic loss left Vanzant depressed, but after losing everything and going through a divorce, she re-emerged as a best-selling author of Peace from Broken Pieces.

Iyanla has one surviving son, Damon, 53.