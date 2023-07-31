Bossip Video

While appearing on Fox’s Stars On Mars Paul Pierce reflected on his viral ESPN firing and ultimately blamed it on the alcohol.

When it comes to the best “everything shouldn’t be posted online” stories Paul Pierce is in the top tier of the list. In 2021 he was fired from ESPN after going on Instagram Live during a boys night out that featured scantily clad strippers and shoulder rubs. Obviously, this wasn’t the ideal behavior from someone employed by ESPN whose parent company is family-friendly Disney

On a recent episode of the Fox celebrity competition show Stars on Mars Pierce opened up about the ordeal and told one of his fellow contestants that the drinks were indeed flowing that fateful night.

Play

According to TMZ, his co-contestant Lance Armstrong had never heard about the ESPN incident and Pierce gave a stunned Armstrong the run down while revealing additional information

. He painted the picture of an innocent birthday party where poker was being played albeit with “a lot of alcohol.”

“It was a big whole controversy,” the former Celtics star told Lance. “I mean it wasn’t nothing illegal, but it was just girls … girls shaking their a**.”

This prompted Armstrong to ask how in the world did the video surface to which Paul had to admit he brought the drama on himself.

“I accidentally did, my dumb a**! Lance thn e joking teased Paul saying, “B*tch, how old are you?!”

Pierce continued to try and downplay the situation by asking singer Tinashe to speak to the clip and back up how harmless it was. While she agreed it was harmless she also understood why he lost his job. Pierce also questioned if he would even be there on Stars On Mars if it wasn’t for the firing. Guess everything happens for a reason.

Play

You can catch the full episode (and Paul Pierce’s firing story) tonight at 8 PM.