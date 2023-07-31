Bossip Video

The family of a beloved actor is confirming his death and sharing details about the tragedy.

Angus Cloud, 25, has died.

The news was reported by TMZ which notes that he died at his family’s home in Oakland, just one week after laying his father, who he considered his best friend, to rest.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” said the family via a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

They continue,

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

A cause of death has not been confirmed but it sounds as though the family is attributing it in some way to the loss of his dad. One of Cloud’s last Instagram posts was a tribute to his dad that read, “Miss u breh.”

Cloud starred as Fezco from 2019 to 2022 on HBO’s hit series Euphoria.

This story is still developing…