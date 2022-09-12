We’re rooting for everybody Black!
The 74th Primetime EMMY Awards are airing tonight and we’re crossing our fingers for some talented folks in particular. This year’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony takes place live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement when his hosting gig was announced. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”
The show airs on NBC at 8 p.m. E.T but it will also stream on Hulu, YouTube TV, and live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.
As we gear up for another award show that will include red carpet looks and standout moments, we’ve put together some predictions of who we hope to see win.
Quinta Brunson & Abbott Elementary Could Take Home Trophies
ABC’s smash series Abbott Elementary is predicted as a strong contender for a host of comedy category nominations. According to Variety, after a slow start in December of last year, the series jumped more than 300% after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.
The witty mockumentary series follows the typical workday for an ensemble of Philadelphia elementary schoolteachers. The show’s creator, Quinta Brunson, has already made history as the first Black woman to be nominated in three comedy categories in the same year! Her nods include outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy, and writing for a comedy series.
Not only does Brunson write and executive produce the program, but she also stars as the female lead, Janine Teagues. We’re hopeful that tonight will be extra special for Brunson who’s more than deserving of a win.
If she does win, she’ll be following in the footsteps of her successful series. Abbott Elementary already took home an EMMY earlier this month for Oustanding Casting For A Comedy Series during the 2022 Creative Arts EMMYS.
In addition to Quinta, we’d also love to see Sheryl Lee Ralph get her just due. The amazing actress is up for her very first EMMY nomination for her portrayal of Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary.
Do you think the series will rack up more trophies tonight? We hope so.
Zendaya Should Win [Again] For Euphoria
Similarly, Zendaya is back steamrolling the EMMYs for her lead role in the teen drama series Euphoria. Zendaya is once again nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series and in 2020 made history by winning an EMMY for her role as Rue Bennett.
This year, the ex-Disney starlet is making history as the youngest two-time lead-actress nominee and youngest nominee for producing, as an executive producer on the HBO show, and she couldn’t be more excited.
Earlier this month Zendaya spoke to Vanity Fair about her reaction to the Emmy nods.
“The show obviously means so much to me and so much to everyone who makes it. People put their absolute heart and soul into this, and I am so lucky to share this with all of them. I’ve already talked to so many people on FaceTime, and I have a lot more texts to send out. But I am so proud of our team and the work we do together. I’m very, very proud.”
Euphoria itself was nominated for 16 Emmys total, second only to Succession among drama series.
We’re crossing our fingers that Zendaya has another big night.
Until we see what transpires during the 2022 EMMYs, check out the full list of nominees below!
Best drama series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best comedy series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best limited or anthology series
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Best lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best lead actress in a drama series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best lead actor in a comedy series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best lead actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best supporting actor in a drama series
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Best supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Best lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Best lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Best guest actor in a drama series
Adrien Brody (Succession)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Best guest actress in a drama series
Hope Davis (Succession)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Lee You-mi (Squid Game)
Best guest actor in a comedy series
Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
James Lance (Ted Lasso)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)
Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Best guest actress in a comedy series
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)
Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Best reality/competition series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Best host for a reality or competition program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Best variety talk series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best variety sketch series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Best variety special (live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!
Best variety special (pre-recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Best unstructured reality program
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
Selling Sunset
Best structured reality program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Best television movie
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Best animated program
Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If…?
Best documentary or nonfiction special
The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
Best documentary or nonfiction series
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
We Need to Talk about Cosby
Best hosted nonfiction series or special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
VICE (Showtime)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Best writing for a drama series
Thomas Schnauz, “Plan and Execution,”Better Call Saul
Chris Mundy, “A Hard Way to Go,” Ozark
Dan Erickson, “The We We Are,” Severance
Hwang Dong-hyuk, “One Lucky Day,” Squid Game
Jesse Armstrong, “All the Bells Say,” Succession
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, “F Sharp,” Yellowjackets
Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, “Pilot,” Yellowjackets
Best writing for a comedy series
Quinta Brunson, “Pilot,”Abbott Elementary
Duffy Boudreau, “710N,” Barry
Alec Berg, Bill Hader, “starting now,” Barry
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “The One, The Only,” Hacks
Steve Martin, John Hoffman, “True Crime,” Only Murders in the Building
Jane Becker, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” Ted Lasso
Sarah Naftalis, “The Casino,” What We Do in the Shadows
Stefani Robinson, “The Wellness Center,” What We Do in the Shadows
Best writing for a limited series or anthology series or movie
Danny Strong, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma,”Dopesick
Elizabeth Meriwether, “I’m in a Hurry,” The Dropout
Sarah Burgess, “Man Handled,” Impeachment: American Crime Story
Molly Smith Metzler, “Snaps,” Maid
Patrick Somerville, “Unbroken Circle,” Station Eleven
Mike White, The White Lotus
Best character voice-over performance
F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight)
Julie Andrews (Bridgerton)
Chadwick Boseman (What If…?)
Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth)
Stanley Tucci (Central Park)
Jessica Walter (Archer)
Jeffery Wright (What If…?)
Best narrator
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War)
David Attenborough (The Mating Game: In Plain Sight)
W. Kamau Bell (We Need to Talk About Cosby: Part 1)
Lupita Nyong’o (Serengeti II)
Barack Obama (Our Great National Parks)
The 2022 Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson air Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. on NBC and Peacock.
