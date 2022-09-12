We’re rooting for everybody Black!

The 74th Primetime EMMY Awards are airing tonight and we’re crossing our fingers for some talented folks in particular. This year’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony takes place live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement when his hosting gig was announced. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

The show airs on NBC at 8 p.m. E.T but it will also stream on Hulu, YouTube TV, and live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

As we gear up for another award show that will include red carpet looks and standout moments, we’ve put together some predictions of who we hope to see win.

Quinta Brunson & Abbott Elementary Could Take Home Trophies

ABC’s smash series Abbott Elementary is predicted as a strong contender for a host of comedy category nominations. According to Variety, after a slow start in December of last year, the series jumped more than 300% after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

The witty mockumentary series follows the typical workday for an ensemble of Philadelphia elementary schoolteachers. The show’s creator, Quinta Brunson, has already made history as the first Black woman to be nominated in three comedy categories in the same year! Her nods include outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy, and writing for a comedy series.

Not only does Brunson write and executive produce the program, but she also stars as the female lead, Janine Teagues. We’re hopeful that tonight will be extra special for Brunson who’s more than deserving of a win.

If she does win, she’ll be following in the footsteps of her successful series. Abbott Elementary already took home an EMMY earlier this month for Oustanding Casting For A Comedy Series during the 2022 Creative Arts EMMYS.

In addition to Quinta, we’d also love to see Sheryl Lee Ralph get her just due. The amazing actress is up for her very first EMMY nomination for her portrayal of Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary.

Do you think the series will rack up more trophies tonight? We hope so.

Zendaya Should Win [Again] For Euphoria

Similarly, Zendaya is back steamrolling the EMMYs for her lead role in the teen drama series Euphoria. Zendaya is once again nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series and in 2020 made history by winning an EMMY for her role as Rue Bennett.

This year, the ex-Disney starlet is making history as the youngest two-time lead-actress nominee and youngest nominee for producing, as an executive producer on the HBO show, and she couldn’t be more excited.

Earlier this month Zendaya spoke to Vanity Fair about her reaction to the Emmy nods.

“The show obviously means so much to me and so much to everyone who makes it. People put their absolute heart and soul into this, and I am so lucky to share this with all of them. I’ve already talked to so many people on FaceTime, and I have a lot more texts to send out. But I am so proud of our team and the work we do together. I’m very, very proud.”

Euphoria itself was nominated for 16 Emmys total, second only to Succession among drama series.

We’re crossing our fingers that Zendaya has another big night.

Until we see what transpires during the 2022 EMMYs, check out the full list of nominees below!

Best drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best limited or anthology series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Best guest actor in a drama series

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Best guest actress in a drama series

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Best guest actor in a comedy series

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Best guest actress in a comedy series

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Best reality/competition series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Best host for a reality or competition program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Best variety talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best variety special (live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

Best variety special (pre-recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best unstructured reality program

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!

Selling Sunset

Best structured reality program



Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Best television movie



Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best animated program

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If…?

Best documentary or nonfiction special

The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People

Best documentary or nonfiction series

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

100 Foot Wave

We Need to Talk about Cosby