CNBC and Boardroom hosted the inaugural Game Plan sports business summit in Los Angeles sponsored by Jeep and Kevin Durant arrived in style.

Boardroom is well known as the company started by Kevin Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman but it’s much more than just another media company owned by an athlete.

What started as casual talk with Kevin Durant and Rich on ESPN five years ago is now a massive operation. The brand has podcasts, shows, media channels, and video content and it’s now a digital media company that is far from traditional. Recently the brand expanded even further partnering with CNBC for the inaugural sports business summit Game Plan. The summit went down last week in Los Angeles and brought out a star-studded guest list of industry leaders. Jeep was the official sponsor of the event and made sure the talent arrived in style.

Pro Tennis Player Nick Kyrgios plus two-time NBA Champion and Co-Founder of Boardroom Kevin Durant both were pictured pulling up to the conference in stylish Jeep Grand Wagoneers. The Grand Wagoneer is the newest frontier of comfort in Jeep’s line of vehicles. If a nearly 7-foot tall baller can comfortably enjoy a ride in the Grand Wagoneer then the comfortability must be top-notch.