Happy Black Business Month!

La La Anthony is teaming up with Now And Later to celebrate Black businesses for the ‘Pause Now, Hustle Later’ campaign encouraging fans to take a pause now so that they can reset and reenergize for their daily hustle later.

The storied candy brand recognizes the benefit in self-care, especially for go-getters and changemakers like Anthony who unveiled a hand-picked list of Black-owned self-care businesses with products and services that can be added to any self-care routine.

In honor of Black Business month, Now and Later is committing $50,000 in financial support to the selected small businesses through the ‘Pause Now, Hustle Later’ Grant.

Each business will receive $10,000 that will help fuel their hustle and aid in their continued growth.

“As a mom and businesswoman, the hustle is a part of my daily grind. I’m always on the go but at the same time, I have to pause and prioritize self-care so that I can show up as my best self,” said Anthony. “One of my favorite ways to unwind is to enjoy a sweet treat like Now and Later, and now I get to encourage others to take a pause while also shouting out some of my favorite go-to Black-owned companies.”

La La’s selected self-care brands include:

· Buttah Skin–a line of highly effective products for both women and men, formulated to target everyday skin conditions leaving skin glowing, healthy, and renewed.

· Fancy Homebody–lifestyle brand offers a wide variety of loungewear and other casual essentials that are as chic as they are comfy.

· I See You Wellness–a Brooklyn-based wellness and lifestyle brand that exists to empower communities of color through accessible wellness and radical self-care, specializing in handmade apothecary products and community healing experiences.

· Natural Radiant Life–a clean, organic and vegan brand that harnesses the power of 100% whole-food ingredients to replace toxic chemicals in skin care and slow down the visible signs of aging.

· Kimberly New York–a niche fragrance house featuring artsy, long-lasting scents safe for sensitive skin.

“Now and Later is dedicated to supporting Black leaders and entrepreneurs who are making a positive impact in their communities, which is why we launched the ‘Pause Now, Hustle Later’ Grant during Black Business Month,” said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing at Now and Later. “According to the Small Business Association, 50% of small businesses fail within the first five years due to lack of financial resources. In recognition of the hustle of entrepreneurship, we’re proud to help amplify these small businesses, and to partner with an advocate like La La who not only shares Now and Later’s Brooklyn-born origins, but also embodies the brand’s bold and vibrant spirit.”

‘‘Pause Now, Hustle Later’ is the latest way that Now and Later is staying true to its commitment to celebrate and amplify Black voices through its #RecognizetheChew program.

Through this program, the brand aims to encourage the next generation of changemakers who Champion, Hustle, Empower and Win (C.H.E.W.) in their daily pursuit to make their communities better.