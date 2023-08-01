Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are getting ready to become a family of four.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner and her husband announced the sex of their second baby together in an extravagant way, putting on a light display to reveal who their 5-year-old daughter Olympia would be getting as a younger sibling.
Serena showed up to her “baby shower-slash-gender reveal” party while making it known that she was “team pink,” wearing a pink and white skirt and top that accentuated her growing baby bump.
“I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” she said in a video of the reveal posted to YouTube on Monday.
Alexis wanted to have some fun with the festivities, which his wife was not privy to. Instead of going with the standard pink cake for a girl and blue cake for a boy, Ohanian ordered a yellow cake to joke with the tennis star before making the actual reveal.
“I’m doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean,” he whispered into the camera, referring to the nickname they have for their second child. “She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But, we’ll see.”
“I don’t know if she’s gonna be a professional about it,” he continued. “She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we’ll see. there’s a reveal after the reveal.”
When Williams did cut into the cake and saw that it was yellow, she smiled, put it on a plate, and moved to smoosh it right into her husband’s face.
“We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights.” Ohanian said before calling on the DJ to give them some music and “draw attention to the heavens.”
Next, drones lit up the sky and spelled out “Girl!”
Serena announced that she was expecting her second child back in May. She made the reveal on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of her and Ohanian, including one of her holding her baby bump.
In the caption, she wrote: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”
This pregnancy comes after the tennis star wrote an essay for Vogue last year about her decision to begin an “evolution” away from her career as a sports star and her hopes of adding another child to her family.
