Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are getting ready to become a family of four.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner and her husband announced the sex of their second baby together in an extravagant way, putting on a light display to reveal who their 5-year-old daughter Olympia would be getting as a younger sibling.

Serena showed up to her “baby shower-slash-gender reveal” party while making it known that she was “team pink,” wearing a pink and white skirt and top that accentuated her growing baby bump.

“I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” she said in a video of the reveal posted to YouTube on Monday.

Alexis wanted to have some fun with the festivities, which his wife was not privy to. Instead of going with the standard pink cake for a girl and blue cake for a boy, Ohanian ordered a yellow cake to joke with the tennis star before making the actual reveal.