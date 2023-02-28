Michael B. Jordan & More Shine At Buzzy 'Creed III' Premiere In LA
Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Serena Williams, Ryan Coogler & More Shine At Star-Studded ‘Creed III’ Premiere In LA
EVERYBODY and their mama was there!
The stars showed up and showed out at the larger-than-life Creed III premiere in LA that brought out Dr. Dre, Serena Williams, Ryan Coogler, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Sugar Ray Leonard, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Marsai Martin, Dominique Fishback, Kenya Barris, Storm Reid, Caleb McLaughlin, Big Sean, Tank, and many more.
Other notable guests included Cordae, Baby Rose, Deon Cole, Lance Gross, Vivica A. Fox, Wood Harris, Ryan Destiny, Algee Smith, Brandee Evans, Gail Bean, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Skai Jackson, Tobe Nwigwe, Broderick Hunter, Sinqua Walls, Zuri Hall, and more.
Wrapping up their worldwide promo tour were stars Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Tessa Thompson who commanded the carpet at the star-studded spectacle.
MBJ played no games in a Vacheron Constantin watch and eye-catching jewelry including Tiffany & Co. diamond studs, a Tiffany Lock bangle in white gold with pavé diamonds, and two Schlumberger ‘Bird on a Rock’ brooches, according to THR.
One brooch is set off with a 52-carat amethyst while the other spotlights a 32-carat aquamarine. Whew!
Moments after the premiere, everyone moved to the afterparty where Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors took pics with guests, Kenya Barris made his rounds, and Halle Bailey posed for pics with DDG after their rumored breakup.
Check out more of the selects from the night below:
In blockbuster threequel Creed III, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is thriving in both his career and family life when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison with a planet-sized chip on his shoulder.
To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose. Directed by Michael B. Jordan (making his directorial debut), Creed III also stars Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Mila Davis-Kent.
Check out the trailer below:
Creed III opens in theaters March 3, 2023.
-
Must Be Niiiice: The Most Extravagant Valentine's Day Gifts Of 2023
-
Love & Tiddays: The Most Screen-Lickable Slays Of Valentine’s Day 2023
-
UPDATE: Jesseca Dupart Denies That LisaRaye Found Out About Da Brat's Pregnancy Via Social Media
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Barbie Gyal Nicki Minaj Returns From Hiatus And Sets Di Road Ablaze At Trinidad Carnival 2023
-
Cougar Chronicles! Twitter Debates 16-Year Age Gap Between Jaylen Brown & Mouthwatering Meemaw Bernice Burgos
-
Rain Pon Meeee: Ashanti Reminds Everyone How Feathered And FINE She Was At Trinidad Carnival 2019
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.