Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Serena Williams, Ryan Coogler & More Shine At Star-Studded ‘Creed III’ Premiere In LA

EVERYBODY and their mama was there!

The stars showed up and showed out at the larger-than-life Creed III premiere in LA that brought out Dr. Dre, Serena Williams, Ryan Coogler, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Sugar Ray Leonard, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Marsai Martin, Dominique Fishback, Kenya Barris, Storm Reid, Caleb McLaughlin, Big Sean, Tank, and many more.

Other notable guests included Cordae, Baby Rose, Deon Cole, Lance Gross, Vivica A. Fox, Wood Harris, Ryan Destiny, Algee Smith, Brandee Evans, Gail Bean, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Skai Jackson, Tobe Nwigwe, Broderick Hunter, Sinqua Walls, Zuri Hall, and more.

Wrapping up their worldwide promo tour were stars Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Tessa Thompson who commanded the carpet at the star-studded spectacle.

MBJ played no games in a Vacheron Constantin watch and eye-catching jewelry including Tiffany & Co. diamond studs, a Tiffany Lock bangle in white gold with pavé diamonds, and two Schlumberger ‘Bird on a Rock’ brooches, according to THR.

One brooch is set off with a 52-carat amethyst while the other spotlights a 32-carat aquamarine. Whew!

Moments after the premiere, everyone moved to the afterparty where Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors took pics with guests, Kenya Barris made his rounds, and Halle Bailey posed for pics with DDG after their rumored breakup.

Check out more of the selects from the night below:

In blockbuster threequel Creed III, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is thriving in both his career and family life when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison with a planet-sized chip on his shoulder.

To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose. Directed by Michael B. Jordan (making his directorial debut), Creed III also stars Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Mila Davis-Kent.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

Creed III opens in theaters March 3, 2023.