Meagan Good is still standing by Jonathan Majors’ side.

The couple were spotted holding hands in a New York City courtroom on Thursday morning as Majors’ assault trial was postponed until September.

This week, both actors appeared at Manhattan Criminal Court as the Creed III star made his second in-person court appearance for his domestic violence case, which stems from his arrest in New York City back in March. Majors’ trial was initially expected to start on Thursday, but the actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, filed a motion to delay the trial. That motion was accepted by the court and a new trial date has now been set for Wednesday, Sept. 6.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Chaudhry pointed out that Majors filed a domestic violence complaint of his own against the alleged victim in the case back in June. He referred to his experiences as “an enduring nightmare in their relationship.”

“For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart,” the attorney said on Thursday. “Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”

Doug Cohen, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, said in an email on Thursday, “We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor last appeared in court in person on June 20. At the time, Majors was ordered to continue to adhere to the court’s full order of protection for the alleged victim in the case as he faces a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges following his arrest earlier this year.