After months of uncertainly stemming from his upcoming trial, Jonathan Majors appeared as Kang The Conqueror variant Victor Timely in the highly anticipated trailer for Loki Season 2.

The Creed III star was arrested on March 25 in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

At the time, an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement that a 30-year-old woman told police she had been assaulted by Majors, 33, and “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors denied the charges and countered with a domestic violence incident report claiming the “drunk and hysterical” woman–Grace Jabbari–caused him pain and bleeding after the alleged assault, according to a copy of the report and a sworn affidavit obtained by Insider.

He also alleged in the report that Jabbari attacked him in previous incidents, though he said he did not file reports in the past.

According to the outlet, police checked “yes” on the incident report form when they asked Majors to answer “yes” or “no” to the following questions:

“Is suspect capable of killing you or children?”; “Is suspect violently and constantly jealous of you?”; and “Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past 6 months?”

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told Newsweek the actor was “provably the victim here,” with police at two NYPD precincts finding probable cause to arrest Jabbari.

Chaudhry said that Majors met with the NYPD “to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night.”

“Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors,” Chaudhry told the outlet. “Considering this development, we extend our gratitude to the NYPD detectives for their efforts.”

Making things even murkier was a Rolling Stone report citing “more than 40 people who have known Majors during his time in graduate school, his Hollywood career, and his romantic relationships.”

These sources opened up to the publication about various disturbing details of alleged abuse at the hands of the actor, including nine sources who claimed he allegedly strangled one woman he was dating, going on to say he was mentally and emotionally abusive with her.

Whether Marvel will make an official statement on Majors’ future in the MCU remains to be seen but it’s clear they’re being very careful with how he’s marketed in relation to the show.

Reigning as the most watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+, Loki promises bigger and bolder excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into time-traversing adventures with the TVA in Season 2.

Directed by Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani, the hit series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice with newcomer (and Oscar-winner) Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.

Do you think Marvel will stick beside Jonathan Majors beyond the series (premiering October 6 on Disney+)?