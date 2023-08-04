Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion is keeping up her acting streak, taking her talents to A24’s first-ever musical.

A24 debuted the trailer for their upcoming release Dicks: The Musical on Thursday, which features Meg as the boss of two New York City businessmen. In the film, the two of them realize they are actually long-lost twins and embark on a journey to try and reunite their parents.

The trailer introduces screenwriters Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp as Craig Tiddle and Trevor Brock, two arrogant businessmen who realize they each own one half of a heart-shaped locket that indicates they are brothers. Between this discovery and the rapper’s opinion that the pair look like they could be twins, the newfound brothers try to trick their divorced parents (played by Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane) into getting back together.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shows off her chops in the trailer, rapping about the business her character runs. An official synopsis of the film describes the plot as a “riotously funny and depraved musical.”

The film’s trailer presents fans with previews of musical numbers titled “Gay Old Life,” “All Love Is Love,” “Out-Alpha The Alpha” and “The Sewer Song,” as well as Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang’s performance as God.

Megan’s role in the film comes following a cameo in the recent Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. According to reports from Deadline, she will also appear in the next movie from Uncut Gems director Josh Safdie and Adam Sandler.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion in the trailer for Dicks: The Musical below: