Tory Lanez is set to be sentenced next Monday for the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion and his legal team is reportedly seeking probation.

Last year Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion and since then has been seeking a retrial. Unfortunately for him, that will not be happening and after several delays, he will face the music next week. Monday at 10:30 a.m. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford will sentence Lanez. The prosecution in the case has already requested a 13-year prison sentence citing Lanez’s behavior before the trial according to Legal Affairs & Trials.

“His online reach is worldwide (millions of followers plus casual observers) and the defendant’s statements embolden his followers so that they too have been complicit in re-traumatizing the victim,” prosecutors wrote in their memo. “He is responsible for the effect of his words and his actions.”

His legal team is reportedly pointing to substance abuse and his traumatic childhood as they seek probation at his sentencing. The 41-page memo filed Tuesday also says the evidence of his guilt is “ questionable at best and by no means overwhelming.” While they also Tory’s “lack of remorse” can’t factor into his sentence due to the questionable evidence.

“Assuming the allegations are true, Mr. Peterson’s psychological, physical, and childhood trauma was a factor in the commission of the offense. Likewise, the current offense is connected to Mr. Peterson’s childhood trauma and mental illness, alcohol-use disorder,” the filing said. “Mr. Peterson’s alcohol-use disorder, although not amounting to a defense, reduced his culpability,” according to the memo from Lanez’s defense lawyers, Jose Baez of Miami, Florida, and Ed Welbourn of Newport Beach, California.

If Tory Lanez’s legal team has their way, he will be released from jail to a residential drug treatment program. In the program, he would receive therapy for alcoholism and his childhood trauma. It feels like a rather large request, but on Monday, August 7, we will see if it’s granted.