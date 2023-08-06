Bossip Video

Beyoncé honored slain fan O’Shae Sibley over the weekend as NYPD investigates his stabbing death for voguing as a possible hate crime.

The 41-year-old songstress penned, “REST IN POWER O’SHEA SIBLEY” on her official website.

The tragic murder took place at a Brooklyn gas station that Sibley was patronizing with friends. Otis Pena, a friend in the group, filmed the night for a Facebook Live stream.

As the 28-year-old Sibley vogued to a Beyoncé tune, he suddenly became the target of random attackers. Otis’ footage captured several men accosting the group and yelling gay slurs. The argument quickly escalated, and one of the men stabbed O’Shea during the mēlée.

The professional dancer had multiple stab wounds to the torso. First responders pronounced him dead before arriving at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.

New York City Police Department told People, “The incident is being investigated as a possible biased incident.”

CNN reports NYPD arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the murder.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, GLAAD, And More Remember O’Shea Sibley

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Foundation’s Ailey Extension shared a tribute to Sibley, who was a former student.

“The Ailey organization mourns the tragic death of O’Shae Sibley, following an attack outside of a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday night. O’Shae was a cherished and devoted Ailey Extension student. He had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow classmates,” the statement said on Monday.

Openly gay New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Signal tweeted, “Heartbroken and enraged to learn about O’Shea Sibley’s death this weekend in New York. Despite homophobes’ best efforts, gay joy is not a crime. Hate-fueled attacks are.”

GLAAD released a statement on Tuesday acknowledging O’Shea’s untimely death and addressing other issues looming over the LGBTQ community. The organization declared the dancer’s death a “disturbing rise in violence and harassment” and added that “this cannot continue.”

“No one should have to fear for their safety just for being themselves,” GLAAD wrote. “Politicians spewing lies and proposing policies filled with disinformation, and media repeating their false and dangerous rhetoric unchallenged, are creating an incredibly hostile environment that endangers all LGBTQ people and all queer people of color.”

Beyoncé’s Long History Of Supporting The LGBTQ Community

Beyoncé, who is beloved by the LGBTQ community, dedicated her latest album Renaissance to her Uncle Jonny. She says he “[exposed] me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.”