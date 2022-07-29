Ayeeeemen!

CHURCH GIRL. DROP IT LIKE A THOTTTTY. YOU BAD. OKAY BEYONCÉ #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/L6jVvYFCVQ — Work of Art OUT NOW (@Drebae_) July 29, 2022

Queen Bey has the saints (and everyone else) in a chokehold with blessed and highly flavored twerk anthem ‘Church Girl’ off her world-stopping new album ‘Renaissance‘ currently trending across social media.

Zach Campbell & Denzel Dion dancing to Church Girl by BEYONCÉ pic.twitter.com/p3jlvQaAIk — 📁 (@OCEANSMEDIAA) July 29, 2022

The standout JAM samples the Clark Sisters‘ classic “Center Of Thy Will’ as one of the buzzy album’s biggest surprises that’s sure to rock the clubs while dominating the charts for the rest of 2022.

At one point, it sounds like Bey is tapping into her Gospel roots before dropping down and chanting: “I’ll drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie/I said now pop it like a thottie, pop it like a thottie (you bad)/we said now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie (you bad)/Church girls acting loose, bad girls acting snotty.”

In a lovely video, elder Clark sister Twinkie thanked Bey for sampling the record and blessed us with a mini-performance.

Twinkie Clark from The Clark Sisters thanks Beyoncé for sampling them in “CHURCH GIRL.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zu0pCalxZj — Beyoncé Updates (@beyonceupdtes) July 29, 2022

‘Renaissance’ marks Bey’s seventh solo album overall and first release since 2016’s “Lemonade” as the first chapter of a 3-part project featuring composition from Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, Nile Rodgers, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Drake, and many more.

Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. 🪩 Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. pic.twitter.com/fReWdmcGbs — BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 21, 2022

In addition to pre-snatching wigs with the stunning cover, Bey shared a note about creating the project during the pandemic and her hopes that it inspires freedom to “release the wiggle.”

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Will you be twerking to ‘Church Girl’ for the rest of the summer? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the cake-clapping anthem on the flip.