Lil Meech and Summer Walker are still going back and forth on social media following their recent breakup.

Meech recently took to Instagram to post some messages between him and his father, Big Meech, who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence. In his caption, the BMF actor included a plea for his dad’s freedom, insisting that while his life is going well right now, he can’t fully enjoy things until the man who raised him is out of jail.

“I’m cooling son just loccdown for count!” Big Meech wrote “Dad just thinking about u, what u doing,” his son responded the next day. “Son why you didn’t tell me you won the belt on Wild ‘n Out?” Big Meech asked him. “I just caught the end of it tonight! I heard you say Free Big Meech. Thank you I love you never forgetting about your Pops always making me very Proud!!!” In his caption, Lil Meech wrote: “Life Is Good I Can’t Complain…But I Cant Enjoy It Until The Man Who Made All Of This Possible Is With Me… #FreeBigMeech.”

A lot of fans in the comments assumed this was a tactic to get folks to stop focusing on his breakup from Summer Walker, bringing up his father to get some sympathy. It seems like the singer thought the same, seemingly responding to his post on her Instagram Story.

The R&B songstress posted a Spongebob meme of Squidward holding a piece of paper, which reads: “I just miss my dad, I just miss my granny.”

“Go to see the lady & heal that childhood trauma,” Summer wrote, which many assumed was a shot at her ex-boyfriend.

After that, Meech made what seemed to be another attempt at distracting people from the breakup, doing his best to act like he’s completely fine in wake of the split. He went on to post a photo of a mystery woman licking his face on his Instagram Story.

As for Summer, she’s been having her own fun as a newly-single woman, linking up with Saucy Santana, Sukihana and Sexyy Red, for a night out. The group shared videos of their festivities on social media, having the time of their lives in a parking lot and inside of a club, dancing, throwing money, singing–all while Summer did splits in various photos.

“& A time was had,” Walker wrote in her caption following the fun night.

Seeing how these two are moving following their split, it seems like the post-breakup shade trade isn’t stopping any time soon.