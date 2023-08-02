Lil Meech recently responded to cheating allegations by claiming that he was just being a good samaritan and helping an unnamed cousin with her grocery bags. Unfortunately for him, however, absolutely no one with 20/20 vision bought the excuse and Summer Walker fans are “over it.”
As previously reported Summer kicked off the week by announcing to the world that she’s newly single after splitting from the BMF star. In her breakup announcement, the songstress accused the actor of cheating and strangely shaded Jayda Cheaves while doing so.
Following that, footage obtained by The Shade Room surfaced showing Meech entering a Houston apartment with an unidentified woman on the same day of Summer’s breakup posts.
The video which was from a Ring home security camera, showed Meech, 23, walking inside behind the woman and spending about 17 minutes inside.
And while social media took the footage as confirmation of Meech’s cheating, the actor uploaded a video proclaiming his innocence. Instead of cheating, Meech was adamant that he was innocently assisting his cousin with her groceries.
“Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house. We went to the grocery store, man,” said Meech with a slight smirk.
Lil Meech denies that he cheated on Summer Walkerpic.twitter.com/dT7o40cn4P
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 1, 2023
Despite Meech’s proclamation of innocence, if you rewatch the video there’s not a single grocery bag in sight.
📌 https://t.co/DRsOdWHZlv pic.twitter.com/D4WVW5O2J1
— Step Real’Solid 💸 (@_SolidForever) August 1, 2023
Summer Walker has since reacted to Meech’s excuse and she’s got lots to say.
Hit the flip.
Shortly after the Meech ring camera footage surfaced, Summer took to her InstaStory to suggest that he pursued a relationship with her for years only to “embarrass her.”
“It’s just crazy how a n***a will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” wrote Summer. “I don’t understand men but ima give it to God.”
She also implored her fans to stop being social media sleuths on her behalf.
“All my fans who love & support me I appreciate y’all so much but y’all ain’t gotta be CIA agents for me lol let’s just move on,” she wrote.
Prior to these latest posts, Summer also told the world that she was entering her “villain era” and in a separate post, shared a Bible quote about Satan blinding “the minds of those who don’t believe” in God.
“Well that makes sense why everyone is evil to the pit of they soul on this planet,” wrote the singer.
A popular social media saying states that “black men don’t cheat”, but for Meech it sure doesn’t seem that way.
Continue Slideshow
-
Super Freaky Grandpa??? Richard Lawson Trends Over Alleged Twitter Likes Amid Tina Knowles-Lawson Divorce, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Rip Them Out The Plastic! A Candy-Coated Collection Of ‘Barbie’ Baddies Who Painted The Town Pink During Premiere Weekend
-
She Googled, WHAT?! Twitter EXPLODES Over Shocking New Details In Carlee Russell Case
-
Russell Wilson Subtly Responds To Future's Latest Diss Track By Playing Football With His Stepson, Future Zahir
-
Caucasity Audacity: Video Shows Kooky Karen Forcing Her Way Into Black Man's Home & Resisting Arrest
-
Carlee Russell Fired Over Backlash From Suspicious Searches Before Disappearance, Boyfriend Begs People To 'Stop Bullying' Her
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.