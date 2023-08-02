Lil Meech recently responded to cheating allegations by claiming that he was just being a good samaritan and helping an unnamed cousin with her grocery bags. Unfortunately for him, however, absolutely no one with 20/20 vision bought the excuse and Summer Walker fans are “over it.”

As previously reported Summer kicked off the week by announcing to the world that she’s newly single after splitting from the BMF star. In her breakup announcement, the songstress accused the actor of cheating and strangely shaded Jayda Cheaves while doing so.

Following that, footage obtained by The Shade Room surfaced showing Meech entering a Houston apartment with an unidentified woman on the same day of Summer’s breakup posts.

The video which was from a Ring home security camera, showed Meech, 23, walking inside behind the woman and spending about 17 minutes inside.

And while social media took the footage as confirmation of Meech’s cheating, the actor uploaded a video proclaiming his innocence. Instead of cheating, Meech was adamant that he was innocently assisting his cousin with her groceries.

“Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house. We went to the grocery store, man,” said Meech with a slight smirk.

Lil Meech denies that he cheated on Summer Walkerpic.twitter.com/dT7o40cn4P — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 1, 2023

Despite Meech’s proclamation of innocence, if you rewatch the video there’s not a single grocery bag in sight.

Summer Walker has since reacted to Meech’s excuse and she’s got lots to say.

