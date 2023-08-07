Bossip Video

There’s always one…

Regardless of how obvious something is, somebody will always fix their lightly-educated lips to say something contrarian, ignorant, or just plain wrong. It never fails. In regards to the valiant viral violence that we witnessed at the Montgomery Riverfront, Marlon Wayans has decided to cast himself as the main character in the new stage play entitled STFU, Negro.

The youngest Wayans brother took to his Instagram page to turn up his nose at the sight of Black folks coming together to defend our own. It appears that seeing that type of Black solidarity really grinds Marlon’s gears.

Look at this dumb s#!t…

First and foremost, to see a video of a Black man being beaten by a half dozen white men and then use Jason Aldean’s lynch-happy anthem to quip about “make love, not war” might be one of the dumbest things he’s ever said, and that list is as long as a CVS receipt. Now, we could give Marlon the benefit of the doubt and say, “Maybe he didn’t see the fact that the innocent Black man was attacked first” but f**k all that. Either thoroughly educate yourself before you speak on a subject or STFU, Negro.

As you might imagine, people have a lot to say about Marlon’s two-brain-celled take and they are not biting their tongues…

There are receipts…

They on Twitter saying Marlon is better than Savion Glover, we’re not sure if he saw…

To this point, he hasn’t commented on the backlash but we’d bet good money that instead of listening to the message, he’ll get defensive and double-down. Sad really.