In celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary, Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified launched the ‘Pixel RePresents’ content series featuring emerging stars Lola Brooke, Flo Milli, BIA, Doechii, and Lakeyah reimagining classic tracks.
Brooklyn barsmith Lola Brooke kicked things off with “Blind Em” where she infuses her Bedford–Stuyvesant bravado into Clipse smash hit “Grindin.”
“Fifty years of Hip Hop—it’s an honor to be called on by Google and Mass Appeal to celebrate the culture this way,” said Brooke.
From reinterpreting one of my favorite records Grindin’ by Clipse to capturing all the magic on a Google Pixel phone, every part felt like a celebration. It’s dope to see how it all came out, and I’m happy to have gotten the chance to create art that I can always look back on and cherish.”
Each single premiered with an artist interview, social campaign, and BTS video (that lives here) filmed by Google Pixel director/Creator Labs artist Myesha Evon Gardner using a Google Pixel camera with Real Tone technology that more accurately highlights all skin tones.
Together, the tracks culminated in The PixTape EP which dropped just in time for the actual 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop on August 11.
Flo Milli
The ‘Bama Barbie put her clever spin on “B.T.W.”–a spunky reimagining Too $hort’s Lil Jon-produced 2006 banger “Blow the Whistle.”
BIA
The Boston baddie took us back to North Carolina with “Raised Me”–a catchy retelling of Petey Pablo’s shirt-spinning regional anthem “Raise Up.”
Doechii
Florida’s Swamp Princess dropped “Universal Swamp Anthem”–her fresh take on UGK’s legendary hit “Int’l Players Anthem” with Bun-B’s blessing.
Lakeyah
The 2021 XXL Freshman Class alum dropped “In Da Club”–a lively retelling of J-Kwon’s
2004 hit single “Tipsy.”
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
#RiverfrontRumble: Black Twitter Explodes Over Soul-Stirring Saltine Smackdown In Montgomery, Drags Anglo-Aggressors Into Alabaster Abyss
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Caught In 4K: Funniest Reactions To Lil Meech Claiming He Was Helping His Big Booty 'Cousin' With Groceries Amid Summer Walker Cheating Rumors
-
Super Freaky Grandpa??? Richard Lawson Trends Over Alleged Twitter Likes Amid Tina Knowles-Lawson Divorce, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
-
Here’s What Happened When Ciara Revealed She’s Expecting Baby No. 3 With Russell Wilson
-
Slept At Second Base: Jose Ramirez Chin Checks Side Chick-Charmer Tim Anderson In Infield Fisticuffs, Twitter Calls Knockout 'Karma'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.