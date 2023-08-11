Bossip Video

In celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary, Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified launched the ‘Pixel RePresents’ content series featuring emerging stars Lola Brooke, Flo Milli, BIA, Doechii, and Lakeyah reimagining classic tracks.

Brooklyn barsmith Lola Brooke kicked things off with “Blind Em” where she infuses her Bedford–Stuyvesant bravado into Clipse smash hit “Grindin.”

“Fifty years of Hip Hop—it’s an honor to be called on by Google and Mass Appeal to celebrate the culture this way,” said Brooke. From reinterpreting one of my favorite records Grindin’ by Clipse to capturing all the magic on a Google Pixel phone, every part felt like a celebration. It’s dope to see how it all came out, and I’m happy to have gotten the chance to create art that I can always look back on and cherish.”





Each single premiered with an artist interview, social campaign, and BTS video (that lives here) filmed by Google Pixel director/Creator Labs artist Myesha Evon Gardner using a Google Pixel camera with Real Tone technology that more accurately highlights all skin tones.

Together, the tracks culminated in The PixTape EP which dropped just in time for the actual 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop on August 11.

Flo Milli

The ‘Bama Barbie put her clever spin on “B.T.W.”–a spunky reimagining Too $hort’s Lil Jon-produced 2006 banger “Blow the Whistle.”

BIA

The Boston baddie took us back to North Carolina with “Raised Me”–a catchy retelling of Petey Pablo’s shirt-spinning regional anthem “Raise Up.”

Doechii

Florida’s Swamp Princess dropped “Universal Swamp Anthem”–her fresh take on UGK’s legendary hit “Int’l Players Anthem” with Bun-B’s blessing.

Lakeyah

The 2021 XXL Freshman Class alum dropped “In Da Club”–a lively retelling of J-Kwon’s

2004 hit single “Tipsy.”