Bossip Video

In bae of the day news, if you missed Birthday Bash 2023, you missed not only high-energy performances but a band of baddies heating up the stage.

Birthday Bash Resize

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

In the wake of today’s summer solstice holiday, we’re reflecting on the beauties that stunningly sizzled during Hot 107.9 Atlanta’s colossal concert.

The annual event that took place at the Statefarm Arena was headlined by 21 Savage who brought a slew of guests including Cardi B and Latto.

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi was spotted backstage hand-in-hand with her hubby Offset before putting on an electrifying performance that set the stage on fire.

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

The raptress rocked bubble gum pink hair with green accents and accessorize with a mint green Birkin Bag that flawlessly matched her ensemble.

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

As for Latto, she showed off her bangin’ baaaawdy in a red two-piece, matching boots and wrists full of diamonds.

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

She then hit the stage with Cardi to perform their hit/the newest viral sensation “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gorgeous girls!

Play

Also seen on the scene was GloRilla who wore a pink and black set…

and smiled for the camera backstage.

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

GloRilla ran through her hits including “Tomorrow 2” and “F.N.F” for the high-energy Birthday Bash crowd.

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Not only that, but she also gave an exclusive interview to Hot 107.9 where she revealed that she spent $200K on her new smile.

 

Play

Also spotted was on Crime Mob’s Diamond who went for a baaaawdy baring bra, denim shorts and thigh highs.

The “Knuck If You Buck” beauty also rocked inches on inches that nearly hit her knees.

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Another stunning standout was Lola Brooke.

 

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

The raptress rocked an iced-out chain and vintage Von Dutch for Birthday Bash.

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Backstage she happily posed for pics before wowing the crowd.

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Other show standouts included Hot 107.9’s midday host Su Solo…

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

influencer LexiWithTheCurls…

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

and Hot 107.9 personality DJ Misses.

Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Categories: Bangers
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.