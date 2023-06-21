Bossip Video

In bae of the day news, if you missed Birthday Bash 2023, you missed not only high-energy performances but a band of baddies heating up the stage.

In the wake of today’s summer solstice holiday, we’re reflecting on the beauties that stunningly sizzled during Hot 107.9 Atlanta’s colossal concert.

The annual event that took place at the Statefarm Arena was headlined by 21 Savage who brought a slew of guests including Cardi B and Latto.

Cardi was spotted backstage hand-in-hand with her hubby Offset before putting on an electrifying performance that set the stage on fire.

The raptress rocked bubble gum pink hair with green accents and accessorize with a mint green Birkin Bag that flawlessly matched her ensemble.

As for Latto, she showed off her bangin’ baaaawdy in a red two-piece, matching boots and wrists full of diamonds.

She then hit the stage with Cardi to perform their hit/the newest viral sensation “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

Gorgeous girls!

Also seen on the scene was GloRilla who wore a pink and black set…

and smiled for the camera backstage.

GloRilla ran through her hits including “Tomorrow 2” and “F.N.F” for the high-energy Birthday Bash crowd.

Not only that, but she also gave an exclusive interview to Hot 107.9 where she revealed that she spent $200K on her new smile.

Also spotted was on Crime Mob’s Diamond who went for a baaaawdy baring bra, denim shorts and thigh highs.

The “Knuck If You Buck” beauty also rocked inches on inches that nearly hit her knees.

Another stunning standout was Lola Brooke.

The raptress rocked an iced-out chain and vintage Von Dutch for Birthday Bash.

Backstage she happily posed for pics before wowing the crowd.

Other show standouts included Hot 107.9’s midday host Su Solo…

influencer LexiWithTheCurls…

and Hot 107.9 personality DJ Misses.