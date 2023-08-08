The trailer for The Changeling is finally here! Apple TV+ has been knocking their programming out of the park and it seems like this one is a real winner.
Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for The Changeling, an upcoming eight-part drama starring and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee LaKeith Stanfield. The Changeling will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, September 8, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday through October 13.
Check out the trailer below:
Based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.
“The Changeling” is written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel, and the pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas.
