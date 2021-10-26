Bossip Video

“Insecure’s” director and “Insecure’s” showrunner are both weighing in on a sorority scandal involving their HBO show.

As previously reported Amanda Seales caught flack for portraying her character Tiffany while wearing Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. paraphernalia.

A number of members of the first Black sorority were fine with the actress donning a pink and green Gucci dress but took umbrage with Seales being outfitted in a cardigan that bore the sorority’s letters and shield.

Others, however, who are clearly non-members, did not see an issue.

Amid the backlash, Amanda defended herself from sorority members and reminded them that she was an actress playing a character. Issa Rae also weighed in and sarcastically said that she’d have HBO delete future episodes that feature Amanda’s character.

Now “Insecure’s” showrunner, Prentice Penny is responding alongside “Insecure” director Melina Matsoukas,

respectively.

According to Prentice, he’s befuddled as to why there was no outrage over Yvonne Orji’s character Molly drinking out of an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. mug since season one. He also added that Amanda doesn’t deserve the shade she’s getting for representing the sorority in a positive light.

“#AmandaSeales is the character on a TV show. Not a real AKA,” wrote Prentice on his InstaStory. “Molly has been drinking out of an AKA mug since season 1. In 2016 not one comment. WE believed we were representing the organization a positive light. Tiffany is college-educated, married, a good mom, a full career. Sounds like a lot of the AKA’s I know. She doesn’t deserve this at all. I’ll take those calls.”

Melina also agreed and said that the wardrobe choice was her directorial decision and noted that she’ll take the criticism being sent Seales’ way.

“Not y’all coming for anyone else for my directorial decisions,” wrote Melina on her InstaStory. “@AmandaSeales is an actress who so beautifully embodies a character. We costume her appropriately. That’s how film and TV work. So if you want to come for anyone I’ll take it. Just doing my job. Representing us.”

SIGHHHHHHH. There are some strong opinions afoot and it looks like things are far from over…

