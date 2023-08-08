Ne-Yo is fighting back against his publicist’s attempt to apologize to the masses, insisting that he’s allowed to have whatever opinion he wants about gender identity.

The R&B singer decided to change his stance–at least, publicly–for a second time regarding his opinion on children receiving gender transition treatments.

On Sunday, Ne-Yo went viral following a conversation with Gloria Velez on VladTV, which featured him criticizing parents who allow their kids to make “life-changing decisions” through gender transitions. Even after facing pushback from fans and LGBTQ+ activists, he originally defended those comments on Instagram, but later went on to post a written apology.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” the statement on his social media read. “I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQIA+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”

But, just a few hours later, Ne-Yo took to Instagram with a video to clarify his position “from the horse’s mouth” and “not the publicist’s computer,” implying that he had nothing to do with the apology posted to his page.

“Listen, I normally don’t give too much of a damn about what y’all think about what I do, what you have to say about what I say, whatever,” the singer began. “I normally don’t care because, like I said, opinions ain’t special. Everybody got one. However, this is something I feel very strongly on, and I need y’all to hear it from the horse’s mouth, not the publicist’s computer.” “First and foremost, I did not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls, okay? That’s my reality,” he continued. “If my opinion offended somebody, yeah, sure, I apologize for you being offended because that wasn’t my intention. My intention is never to offend anybody.” “However, I’m entitled to feel how I feel. I am absolutely entitled to feel how I feel the same way you are entitled to feel how you feel,” Ne-Yo said.

The singer did say that he does plan to “educate” himself on these issues, also insisting that he has “no beef with the [LGBTQIA+] community” and only “answered the damn question.”

“If I get canceled for this, then, you know what, maybe this is a world where they don’t need a Ne-Yo no more,” he said. “And I ain’t got no problem with that. I’m a hustler, alright? I’ll figure it out.”

Ne-Yo concluded: “I love everybody. Live how you want to live. Love how you want to love, but your opinion is yours. Speak your opinion as much as you damn well feel like it, because as I said, they’re not special.”