With so many celebrations honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop we’re elated to see that at least one festival will pay homage to the DJ’s who have elevated the culture so much over the years.

Famed DJs who span generations and regions across the country, will come together in honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary for ‘Genesis: The DJ Festival’ happening August 11-13, 2023 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Get ready to witness three epic nights of non-stop hip-hop magic with a legendary lineup of over 30 DJs. The historical 3-day experience will feature live performances by Kid Capri, Mannie Fresh, Spinderella, DJ Quick, Dallas Austin, DJ Nabs, DJ Jaycee, DJ Toomp, Big Tigger, Frank Ski, Greg Street, DJ Smurf, DJ Clue, KP The Great, DJ Princess Cut, DJ Jelly, Sonny Digital, DJ Nasty, DJ Trauma, DJ Ruckus, DJ Kizzy Rock, DJ Scratch, DJ EU, DJ Doc, DJ Searcy, DJ SNS, DJ Kash, DJ Aggravated, DJ Ca$h Era, DJ Spinz, DJ Geronimo, DJ Funky, DJ Wavy Wallace, DJ X-Rated and more.

“ATL, I’m coming and I’m shaking the stage,” says pioneering DJ Kid Capri about Genesis the DJ Festival. “This will be a legendary weekend.”

Attendees will be able to get lost in sound with three distinct rooms pulsating with their own unique sound and ambiance.

“I hope people realize how significant these 3 days are about to be,” DJ Nabs points out. “It’s really a once in a lifetime opportunity to have so much skilled and extraordinary talent under one roof. The lineup is crazy.”

This musical event will take attendees through the genre’s illustrious history. Festival goers will also find everything they’ve come to love about the art of DJing, from mixing, scratching and cutting, to crowd interaction and high-energy sets highlighting each DJ’s style, vibe and secret sauce.

“Genesis means the beginning and I consider myself to be amongst the first on the DJ scene in Atlanta and the south,” explains DJ Toomp. “To still do what I love and in my beloved city, is incredible. Y’all better get ready.”

Genesis The DJ Festival was curated by industry vet Phillana Williams, who is lead ambassador alongside DJ Nabs and DJ Trauma. The event is presented in part by Fulton County, A3C and Roubicon Sounds.

“At its core, hip-hop has always had a way of bringing people together, which is what Genesis the DJ Festival is all about; uniting people in honor of the genre’s storied legacy,” says Fulton County Chairmen Robb Pitts. “And there’s no better place to host this cultural event than in Fulton County.”

When: August 11-13, from 6PM-2AM

Where: Center Stage, 1374 W Peachtree Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

Tickets: https://genesisthedj.com