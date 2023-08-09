Bossip Video

This is about to get Bubba Sparxxx levels of ugly

Republicans’ favorite xenophobic zaddy Donald Trump is currently under multiple indictments and according to CNN, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is set to throw her ring in the prosecutorial hat after she presents her case to a grand jury next week.

We’ve all had a front-row seat to Trump’s theatrics when he feels the adolescent urge to attack his “enemies” and he apparently has Willis in his uncouth crosshairs. According to The Independent, 53% of white women’s President spoke at a rally in New Hampshire yesterday where he laid into Willis harder than he ever laid into Hillary Clinton.

“There’s a young racist in Atlanta … They say she was after a certain gang and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member,”

He went on:

“This is a person who wants to indict me. She’s got a lot of problems. But she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office … Wants to indict me for a perfect phone call, this was even better than my perfect call on Ukraine.”

The gang member he’s referencing is YSL Mondo.

The Independent reports that last week Trump posted a video on Truth Social featuring a Rolling Stone headline about Ms Willis defending the rapper in 2019, and falsely claiming that she “got caught hiding a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting.”

The publication reported that there is no evidence to prove a romantic relationship between the two took place and instead said Mondo had “mother-to-son type of talks with her.”

This is the man who tens of millions of white people (and some headass negroes) support with all their heart and soul. This is who they want to see in control of the country. None of them can be trusted. Ever.