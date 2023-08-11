Celebrate Hip-Hop turning 50 with Bossip’s official ‘Hip-Hop 50 Drink Guide’ featuring your favorite sips paying tribute to our culture.
This year is a glorious occasion as it marks 50 years of our favorite genre Hip-Hop. No one would have ever thought we’d take it this far but here we are. While many argue what exact day it was we know it was this week back in 1973 when Hip-Hop was born. A simple back-to-school party in the Bronx spawned the now biggest genre in music that influences everything in pop culture. Lets celebrate the occasion with a few mixed drinks inspired by hip-hop.
BOSSIP’s Hip-Hop 50 Inspired Drink Guide
THE BIG APPLE
Hennessv pays homage to the birthplace of Hip-Hop and with this captivating cocktail inspired by NYC. The fruity notes of Hennessy V.S are brought out by the cinnamon apple forward flavors
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessv V.S
1.5 oz Apple Juice
0.5 oz Maple Syrup
0.5 oz Lime Juice
Cinnamon Stick for garnish
Method:
Add all liquid to a shaker with ice. Shake until chiled. Pour into rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with cinnamon stick.
HENNESSY HONEY
The Hennessy Honey is a smooth and fresh cocktail in tribute to the Hennessy partnership with Nas. The
complexity of Hennessy V.S compliments the sweetness of honey, balanced with the tartness of lemon juice.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessy V.S
0.75 oz Honey Syrup (equal parts Honey & Water)
0.5 oz Fresh lemon Juice
2.5 oz Coconut Water
Lemon Wheel for garnish
Recipe: Add all iquid to a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Pour into Collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon wheel.
INCREDIBLE HENNESSY
Elevate vour trip down memory lane with a new twist on the classic Hip Hop cocktail. This well-balanced and fresh cocktail updates one of the most iconic Hennessy cocktails in Hip Hop history with a smooth sweetness and signature vibrant color.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessv V.S
0.5 oz Hpnotig
0.5 oz Midori
0.75 oz lemon juice
0.25 oz dry vermouth
0.5 oz simple syrup
Lime or Lemon twist for garnish
Method: Add all liquid to a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Pour into rocks glass tilled with Ice. Garnish with lime or lemon TWIST.
Patrón El Alto
Ingredients:
2 oz. PATRÓN EL ALTO
Method:
Pour tequila neat or over ice
PATRÒN EL CIELO Royale
Ingredients:
1.5 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
3 oz Champagne
Method: In a shaker with ice, add the tequila, lemon and simple syrup. Shake, and double strain into a champagne flute, top with champagne. Garnish with orange twist.
Grand Smash
Ingredients:
1.5 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
4 Lemon wedges
6-8 Mint Leaves
Method: Muddle the lemons and mint in a shaker. Shake vigorously with ice. Pour over ice and enjoy.
D’USSÉ Guarapo
Ingredients:
2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3 Parts Guarapo (Fresh-Pressed Sugarcane Juice)
1 Sugar Cube
4 Dashes Caribbean Bitter
Method: Add sugar cube and bitters into a mixing glass and muddle. Add D’USSÉ, guarapo and ice. Stir until cold. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.
D’USSÉ Cheer Punch
Ingredients:
750 ML D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
32 OZ Cloudy Apple Cider
12 OZ Pomegranate Juice
12 OZ Cinnamon Simple Syrup
Glass & Garnish: Large Punch Bowl, Stemless Wine & Cinnamon Sticks, Orange Wheels
Method: Add all ingredients to a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with orange wheels and cinnamon sticks. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.
GREY GOOSE Black Russian
Ingredients:
50 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka
25 ml Premium Coffee Liqueur
Method: Build ingredients in a rocks glass. Add cubed ice and stir.
Hendrick’s Yuzu Unusual
*Created by Hendrick’s Ambassador Erik Andersson
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin
½ parts Aperol
Top with Yuzu Soda
1 tiny pinch of sea salt
Method: Combine ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice and lightly stir. Garnish with cucumber & lime wheels and serve.
The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
Aperol
Cinzano Prosecco
Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)
Slice of orange
Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.
DON JULIO ROSEMARY CRANBERRY MARGARITA
Ingredients:
1.5oz Don Julio Blanco
0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5oz Cranberry Juice
0.5oz Rosemary Simple Syrup
Method: Combine Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice, rosemary simple syrup, and ice in a shaker. Shake well and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary sprig.
Avion Elevated Margarita
Ingredients:
2 parts Avión Silver
1 part fresh Lime Juice
1/2 part agave Nectar
Method: Build in shaking tin. Ice. Shake. Strain over fresh ice. Serve in a rocks glass. Salt is optional on the rim. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Crown Royal Whisky Lemonade
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe.
3 oz lemonade.
Method: Combine Crown Royal and Lemonade in an ice-filled glass.
Gran Coramino’s “The Beloved”
Ingredients:
2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino
0.5oz Lemon Juice
0.5oz Agave
5 Concord Grapes
2 Cucumber Slices
Coupe Glass
Method: In a cocktail shaker, add concord grapes and cucumber, then muddle. Add Gran Coramino Cristalino, lemon juice, and agave syrup. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice, concord grapes, and mint sprig.
Grey Goose Holiday Punch
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz GREY GOOSE® Vodka
½ oz Pomegranate Juice
1 oz Sweetened Black Tea
1 oz MARTINI & ROSSI® Prosecco
+ Dehydrated Lemon Wheel
Method: Combine in a rocks glass over ice and top with prosecco. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.
