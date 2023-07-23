Nas recently performed his Hit-Boy produced Magic 2 for the first time while celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th year anniversary with Hennessy.
This year the soundtrack to our lives turns 50. With several events and activations taking place throughout 2023, it’s the small intimate ones that really show us what Hip-Hop has grown into.
On Friday, Nas and Hennessy teamed up inside New York’s Hall des Lumières to celebrate hip-hops 50th year.
The event also marked the release of Nas and Hennessy’s limited-edition Hennessy V.S bottle to commemorate 50 years of Hip-Hop.
During the event, Nas took the stage to perform his newly released Hit-Boy produced album Magic 2 for the first time.
Alongside Nas, guests were treated to DJs’ from all across the nation including DJ Mannie Fresh, DJ Ria, DJ Steph Floss, and DJ Jadaboo. Upon entry, guests were greeted with impactful visuals displayed highlighting iconic eras in Hip-Hop, as well as artist, and street culture. For gifts, guests customized their own jerseys designed by Barriers Worldwide and include the city or region they represent.
Hit the flip for more details on Nas’ big night with Hennessy.
A Night With Hennessy & Nas To Celebrate Hip-Hop Turning 50
As far as beverages, Hennessy cooked up two tasty Hip-Hop-inspired sips; the Incredible Hennessy and The Big Apple inspired by Nas.
Furthermore, attendees were also blessed to view a film in partnership with renowned photographer Renell Medrano from the Bronx. The film is a love letter to hip-hop narrated by Nas available at Hennessy.com and on their social media.
“It means a lot to me to celebrate this legendary moment in Hip-Hop history with Hennessy, a brand I’ve been proud to partner with for more than 10 years. Hennessy is part of our culture and continues to inspire generations of Hip-Hop fans, so I’m proud to use this event and platform to debut my latest album, Magic 2 and our new Limited-Edition bottle.” Nas said reflecting on hip-hop and his relationship with Hennessy.
The guest list for the night was almost unbelievable and a mix across all lanes of entertainment and culture.
Attendees included Offset, Jodie Turner-Smith, Pom Klementieff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Fabolous, Maino, Joey Bada$$, Hit-Boy, DJ Clark Kent, Kurtis Blow, Bloody Osiris, Gera MX, Octopizzo, Navio and Wretch 32, among several other notable guests.
Continue Slideshow
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Well, Alrighty Then: Sukihana Shrugs Off Backlash Over Leaked Freaky Flick, Says She’s A ‘Disgusting Person’
-
She Googled, WHAT?! Twitter EXPLODES Over Shocking New Details In Carlee Russell Case
-
Amber Rose Shuts Down 'Colorism' Criticism: 'I Can't Help How I Look... Now Leave Me The F**k Alone!'
-
Mom-Shamers Ain't Stopping No Show: Keke Palmer Rocks A Denim Look That Left The Kids Gagging
-
Club Coupledom: D-Nice Hard Launches Baeship With ’My Wife And Kids’ Star Jennifer Freeman
-
Cartwheeling Coupledom Confirmed: Quavo Quanoodles With His Balance Beam Bae At Usher's Vegas Residency
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.