Nas recently performed his Hit-Boy produced Magic 2 for the first time while celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th year anniversary with Hennessy.

This year the soundtrack to our lives turns 50. With several events and activations taking place throughout 2023, it’s the small intimate ones that really show us what Hip-Hop has grown into.

On Friday, Nas and Hennessy teamed up inside New York’s Hall des Lumières to celebrate hip-hops 50th year.

The event also marked the release of Nas and Hennessy’s limited-edition Hennessy V.S bottle to commemorate 50 years of Hip-Hop.

During the event, Nas took the stage to perform his newly released Hit-Boy produced album Magic 2 for the first time.

Alongside Nas, guests were treated to DJs’ from all across the nation including DJ Mannie Fresh, DJ Ria, DJ Steph Floss, and DJ Jadaboo. Upon entry, guests were greeted with impactful visuals displayed highlighting iconic eras in Hip-Hop, as well as artist, and street culture. For gifts, guests customized their own jerseys designed by Barriers Worldwide and include the city or region they represent.

