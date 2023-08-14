Bossip Video

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 5 premieres TONIGHT at 8 PM ET/ PT and reinvention is the name of the game, especially for a certain rapper who’s declaring that she’s a changed woman.

This time, the groundbreaking reality franchise is returning hotter than ever with a new era and documenting all the grit and glitz of life in the Magic City’s music fast lane.

A press release reports that “after a year of life-altering upheavals, the series’ cast of iconic industry legends and hard-hustling up-and-comers are back outside, mixing it up, and turning the page – with spicy relationship reveals, game-changing career moves, and jaw-dropping personal evolutions.”

Speaking of evolution, for Sukihana she’ll struggle with having her new beginnings taken seriously.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami Premiere Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s premiere, we see Suki reflecting on a life-changing trip to Lagos, Nigeria. She declares that she’s a new woman and is ready to share her growth with the world.

“This is a new Suki, a new era, a new vibe,” says the artist.

With that in mind, she’s promoting her new single “Casamigos” with Afro B and hoping to take over the world with her new exploration of the Afro-fusion sound.

Unfortunately for Suki when she goes to do press for the track, multiple media personalities don’t seem to care about her rebrand.

Instead, radio personalities harp on a tweet she wrote saying that she “doesn’t wanna be ghetto no more” and question her controversial appearance in NLE Choppa’s video. They all seem to be stuck on the old sexually charged Suki and the rapper’s rightfully not happy.

“I don’t regret the past but I’m maturing and so is my music,” says a frustrated Suki. “I wanna talk about my new music, not this old tired news!”

Take a look at the new Suki on #LHHMIA below.

As previously reported this season of Love & Hip Hop Miami will also feature Amara La Negra and Safaree making their romance public, Ray J and Princess working on mending their marriage, Trick Daddy’s new lease on life, and Trina grieving the end of her relationship after calling off her engagement.

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 5 premieres TONIGHT Monday, August 14 at 8 PM ET/ PT on VH1.