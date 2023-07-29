Bossip Video

Your faves from #LHHMIA are returning and things are heating up in the Magic City’s fast lane via some new faces and new drama.

VH1 announced Friday the return of its hit series Love & Hip Hop: Miami premiering on Monday, August 14 at 8 PM ET/ PT. The groundbreaking reality franchise is ready to kick of its fifth season documenting all the grit and glitz of life in the 305.

A press release reports that the cast is ushering in a new era and “reinvention is the name of the game. ”

After a year of life-altering upheavals, the series’ cast of iconic industry legends and hard-hustling up-and-comers are back outside, mixing it up, and turning the page – with spicy relationship reveals, game-changing career moves, and jaw-dropping personal evolutions.”

Included in that group is Shay Johnson who’s finally going public with her longtime on-again-off-again boyfriend and the father of her baby daughter, Fabo. Shay might be serious about being with Fabo, but in the supertrailer the man’s own mother is vehemently against it.

Also going public is Amara La Negra and Safaree.

Amara made headlines when she hard launched her new boo who apparently went from her friend to her lover after his Erica Mena divorce.

As previously reported people suspected that the two were an item after Safaree brought the reality star’s twin baby girls matching Rolexes. Now their relationship is confirmed and they’re in the trailer swapping spit.

A new face this season will be Eliza Reign, the mother of Future’s daughter.

Eliza’s seen briefly in the trailer detailing how someone cruelly called her child, Reign Wilburn, a “check baby.”

Miami’s undisputed rap queen Trina is also back and she’s embarking on a new, prestigious era of her career while navigating grief after a family tragedy and heartbreak after calling off an engagement to long-time beau Raymond.

As he celebrates 25 years in the music business, Trick Daddy has a new lease on life and he’s getting in shape and removing his gold grills.

Ray J and Princess are also seen highlighting the official call off their divorce but Ray J’s none-too-pleased hate about Princess’ new passion – high-stakes poker.

Other highlights include a newly single Sukihana hitting the road to promote a dramatic rebrand that taps into an elevated style and a sophisticated, Afro-Fusion sound.

Bobby Lytes returning on a whole new level, using his elevated profile to launch a personal and professional rebirth, and newbie Zoey Brinxx fighting label politics and industry skepticism about her plus-size figure.

Watch the #LHHMIA supertrailer below.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami premieres on Monday, August 14 at 8 PM ET/ PT.

Join the conversation using #LHHMIA and follow the official Love & Hip Hop accounts on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, YouTube, and TikTok.