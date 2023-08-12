Bossip Video

Floyd Mayweather went into his cash vault to cover the expenses for families displaced by the Maui wildfires.

Maui is currently dealing with intense out-of-control wildfires and with the economy in the gutter, most people can’t just up and relocate at the drop of a hat. Additionally, being on an island makes the entire evacuation situation more complicated than just driving to another state.

According to TMZ, Floyd Mayweather is stepping up to help those in need. The boxer went into his piggy bank and covered lodging, food, and clothing for over 68 families. Floyd also covered flight expenses and flew the families from Maui to Honolulu for safety. The publication notes that the hotel rooms are rented for several weeks and local restaurants covered the meals. Mayweather is also teaming up with clothing retailer H&M to provide clothes.

So far the wildfires have claimed the lives of at least 53 people with search and rescue efforts still underway. When it comes to structures lost in the fires, the numbers are in the thousands. Online footage makes the scene in Maui look exactly like a scene from the movie 2012. Some families have even retreated from their houses to the ocean to avoid flames from the fires.