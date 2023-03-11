Bossip Video

After Floyd Mayweather confronted Jake Paul in Miami, footage surfaced of the YouTuber running away to “avoid being jumped.”

When you ask anyone who is the greatest boxer of all time, one name that consistently comes up is Floyd Mayweather who ended his career undefeated and went on to fight Youtuber Logan Paul in a 2021 exhibition match.

The match came and went, but it was Logan’s brother Jake Paul who stole the show.

As previously reported, Jake Paul took Floyd’s hat during a boxing press conference and left the boxing legend unhinged and out of character. According to TMZ, Floyd finally got a chance to get his payback Wednesday night after the Miami Heat game when he ran into Paul.

Jake Paul Explains Why He Ran From Floyd Mayweather, Challenges Him To Boxing Match

Earlier this week, Paul was leaving the Miami-Dade Arena when Floyd allegedly pulled up with “50 goons” and tried to jump him. The YouTuber addressed the moment on social media and challenged the boxer to a one-on-one fight.

“Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of like some side alley, waiting for me outside of the stadium, and they’re like, ‘So what’s up? So what’s all that talk now?'” alleged the social media star. “I’m like first of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro. And then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try to jump me, and I’m out that b—-, OK? “Floyd, you want to run it one-on-one, no problem, but I’m not dumb. I’m tough, I don’t need to prove my toughness. … I’m not going to sit there and try to fight 50 dudes. … You’re mad because I took your hat; are you serious? Move on.”

Of course, the boxing legend has yet to respond but fans are alleging that this whole ordeal could be staged promo for a Mayweather Vs. Paul fight.

Either way, it’s entertaining and if the fight happens, we all will be watching.