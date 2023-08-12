Bossip Video

Lizzo’s Super Bowl dreams have gone up in glitter after the NFL drops her from Halftime Show consideration amid sexual assault allegations.

An NFL insider told the DailyMail.com, the 35-year-old pop star’s ongoing sexual harassment and fat-shaming allegations from former dancers have prompted the league to release Lizzo as a front-runner for the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,” the insider shared.

Fans’ hearts shattered at the shocking details dancers Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez and Arianna Davis revealed about the body-positive activist. The women claim Lizzo is not the girl’s girl she portrayed to the public and cultivated a “hostile work environment.”

The trio of former “Big Grrrls” filed a lawsuit accusing the superstar of weight-shaming and sexual harassment on the job.

Lizzo refutes the allegations and denies any wrongdoing.

After the lost Super Bowl the singer’s team is strategizing to prevent the case from ruining her career and reputation.

An additional source told the DailyMail, Lizzo’s team is “desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship”. While a music-industry insider said, ‘It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts.” “Lizzo has raked in a massive amount of money but her minute is pretty much up it seems and no one knows if she will be able to recover from this.”

Let’s remember that sis is innocent until proven guilty.

More Dancers Accuse Lizzo Of Creating A Hostile And “Sexually Charged Environment”

Fighting such allegations is difficult since the court of public opinion will criticize any statement made or lack thereof.

“If she speaks out, her statements are shredded. If she stays quiet, she is called a coward. Either way, it does not appear at this moment that she can recover from this,” the source added.

Six additional dancers joined Arianna, Crystal and Noelle, along with their attorney, Ron Zambrano, who specializes in employment law.

The new accusers allege the songwriter led a “sexually charged environment” and failed to pay employees, Zambrano revealed to NBC News.

The three original accusers appeared on Good Morning America last week, labeling the musician “fat-phobic” and physically threatening.

“She basically started to ball up her fists and crack her knuckles, and she was like “You’re so effin lucky right now” as she’s like inching her way towards me”, Noelle recounted of Lizzo’s reaction to her resigning.

The backup dancer said she felt “unsafe” and “disrespected” and desperately wanted to leave the toxic environment.

Lizzo’s best friend allegedly had to restrain the flutist after Noelle put in her two weeks’ notice.

Arianna said, ‘I know it’s alarming to hear that Lizzo, a plus-size woman who preaches body positivity, would be fat-phobic, essentially. But I want to challenge people to understand that hurt people hurt people.”

She also shared the moment the singer pressured her to grope a performer at a nude sex show in Amsterdam.

“She started a chant, after I said “no” multiple times,” Arianna said, recalling how the Texan began to chant her name, “Ari”. “I briefly touched the performer and withdrew my hands, and you know, everyone kind of burst into laughter ’cause me of all people they thought it was funny that I was touching this performer.”

The dancers also described a work environment so tense they feared termination at any moment.

Arianna allegeds, “Our jobs are always being threatened. I personally never had job security in this whole – this whole entire time.”

Noelle says she resigned due to the alleged mistreatment while Crystal and Arianna were fired.

Their lawsuit also accuses the Grammy-winner’s dance team captain Shirlene Quigley of championing a “sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment.

The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show may be out of the picture for Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson. However, I think clearing her name is the only thing she has her sights set on.